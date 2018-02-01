Australia shares seen edging down; NZ flat

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge lower at open on Friday, as gains on Wall Street lost steam after bond yields rose. Wall Street gave up earlier gains on Thursday as the U.S. Treasuries market started February on a sour note. The 10-year yield hit a near four-year peak after economic indicators seemed to confirm the Federal Reserve's inflation outlook. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent or 16 points to 6,021, a 72.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.9 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)