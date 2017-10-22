FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen edging higher on Wall St cues, metal prices
October 22, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 2 days

Australia shares seen edging higher on Wall St cues, metal prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher and head for their ninth straight session of gains on
Monday, taking cues from record finishes on Wall Street in the
previous session, while strong metal prices are also likely to
lift miners.
    U.S. stocks hit record closing highs on Friday after the
U.S. Senate's approval of a 2018 budget blueprint lifted hopes
that President Donald Trump's tax-cut plan may move forward.
                       
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent or 5 points to 5,895, a 12-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand was closed due to a holiday for Labour Day.
    
       

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
