Australia shares seen edging up as oil prices firm; NZ up
#Financials
January 11, 2018 / 9:21 PM / a day ago

Australia shares seen edging up as oil prices firm; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to recover
from two straight sessions of falls on Friday, latching on to
solid leads from Wall Street inspired by higher oil prices.
    Wall Street surged to record highs on Thursday on the back
of rising oil prices and as investors bet on a strong U.S.
corporate earnings season. Oil settled at three-year highs on
signs that global inventories were tightening.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent or 17 points to 6,030, a 37.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.5 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched 0.2
percent higher in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
