FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 23, 2018 / 9:11 PM / Updated a day ago

Australia shares seen edging up; NZ rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge
higher on Wednesday, inspired by gains on Wall Street, while
weaker iron ore and base metal prices might weigh down material
stocks.
    U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, as strong results from
Netflix          helped lift the S&P 500        and Nasdaq
Composite        .     
    Chinese iron ore futures dropped 4 percent overnight, while
copper prices fell to their lowest in a month after rising
inventories showed healthy supplies of refined metal.           
       
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent or 17 points to 6,003, a 34-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
45.1 points on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent to 8,325.18 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.