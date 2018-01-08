Australia shares seen flat as Wall St pauses for breath; NZ up

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to be little changed at open on Tuesday as a blistering run on Wall Street, which the local index often looks to for cues, lost steam with healthcare and financial stocks weighing on major indexes. U.S. indexes barely moved on Monday as investors took a breather ahead of earnings season and after a strong start to 2018. The Australian local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent or 8 points to 6,089, a 41.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent to close at a 10-year high on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)