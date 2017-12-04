FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen opening lower; NZ inches down
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Middle East
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2017 / 9:20 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Australia shares seen opening lower; NZ inches down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
lower at the opening on Tuesday ahead of a central bank interest
rate meeting to be held later in the day.
    Analysts polled by Reuters expected the Reserve Bank of
Australia to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent
at its December policy meeting.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5
percent, or 30 points to 5,966, a 19.6 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
down 0.07 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.1
percent, or 7.75 points, lower at 8,177.12 at 2106 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.