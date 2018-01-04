Australia shares seen pushing higher; NZ flat

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to push higher on Friday and finish the first week in 2018 on top, supported by rallying oil prices and record shattering runs by global shares. Major U.S. indexes scaled to levels unseen before on Thursday, propelled by strong U.S. private jobs numbers, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe broke a new record, last gaining 0.8 percent. Oil rose to its highest since May 2015, on concerns that unrest in Iran and another decline in U.S. inventories could hit supply. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent or 42 points to 6,066, a 11.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)