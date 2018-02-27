FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Australia shares seen set for a lower start; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening lower
on Wednesday following a weak lead from Wall Street overnight,
and as material and energy stocks may face some pressure from
falling iron ore and oil prices.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.6
percent, or 35 points to 6,001, a 55.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.2 percent lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.14
percent, or 12.07 points lower to 8,348.31 by 2110 GMT.
       

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)
