Australia shares set for a quiet start, NZ slightly up

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to be little changed on Thursday, as investors are expected to remain cautious ahead of a slew of market data while Wall Street clocked new closing highs overnight. Investors await Australian employment data, China retail sales data among others expected later in the day. The local share price index futures rose 0.017 percent, or 1 point to 5,747, a 2.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.04 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.09 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)