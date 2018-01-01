Australia shares set for dim start to 2018

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen logging a soft start to 2018 on Tuesday, tracking a weak finish on Wall Street in the previous session, with thin trading expected in the absence of cues as financial markets worldwide remained shut for the New Year's holiday. U.S. stocks closed out their best year since 2013 on a down note on Friday, with losses in technology and financial stocks keeping equities in negative territory for the session. In Australia, the local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent or 27 points to 6,019, a 46.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Friday. New Zealand is closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)