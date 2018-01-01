FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set for dim start to 2018
Sections
Featured
Nifty, Sensex open higher as investors eye manufacturing data
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty, Sensex open higher as investors eye manufacturing data
Premier League: Klavan header gives Liverpool dramatic late win
SPORTS
Premier League: Klavan header gives Liverpool dramatic late win
2,700-year-old "governor of Jerusalem" seal impression found
Archeology
2,700-year-old "governor of Jerusalem" seal impression found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 1, 2018 / 9:50 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Australia shares set for dim start to 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen logging a soft
start to 2018 on Tuesday, tracking a weak finish on Wall Street
in the previous session, with thin trading expected in the
absence of cues as financial markets worldwide remained shut for
the New Year's holiday.
    U.S. stocks closed out their best year since 2013 on a down
note on Friday, with losses in technology and financial stocks
keeping equities in negative territory for the session.     
    In Australia, the local share price index futures         
fell 0.4 percent or 27 points to 6,019, a 46.1-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
fell 0.4 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand is closed for a public holiday.
    
       

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.