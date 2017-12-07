FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for positive start; NZ inches down
Live
December 7, 2017 / 9:17 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia shares set for positive start; NZ inches down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extends
gains to a second session on Friday tracking gains on Wall
Street overnight.
    The Australian share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, or 23 points, to 6,004, a 26.3 point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.5 percent up on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged 0.03
percent, or 2.72 points, lower to 8,169.88 by 2108 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

