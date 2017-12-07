Australia shares set for positive start; NZ inches down

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extends gains to a second session on Friday tracking gains on Wall Street overnight. The Australian share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 23 points, to 6,004, a 26.3 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5 percent up on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.03 percent, or 2.72 points, lower to 8,169.88 by 2108 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)