Australia shares set for subdued start; NZ flat

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued open on Friday after snapping five straight sessions of gains a day earlier, with financials and materials stocks expected to tick lower. The local share price index futures rose 2 points to 6015.0, a 3.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.06 percent in early trade, hovering around record levels touched a day earlier. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)