Australia shares set to crawl up, NZ gains

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open in positive territory on Thursday on the back of rising iron ore and copper prices, with a strong finish on Wall Street seen adding further cheer. Copper ended up after five days in the red while iron ore and steel futures climbed on Wednesday. U.S. stocks gained on Wednesday as increasing expectations for a rate hike at the end of the year pushed financial shares up. The local share price index futures rose 0.36 percent, or 20 points, to 5,661, a 3.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.3 percent in early trade. New Zealand's central bank held rates at a record low of 1.75 percent on Thursday as expected, saying that a lower New Zealand dollar would be helpful. The leader of the New Zealand First Party, who emerged as king-maker after an inconclusive weekend election, said on Wednesday he would not make a decision on who should form government until after the Oct. 7 release of a final count. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)