Australia shares set to edge higher; NZ flat

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set open marginally higher on Thursday helped by a recovery in base metal prices, while a drop in oil prices could exert pressure on energy stocks. Aluminium prices ended up 1.2 percent and London Metal Exchange (LME) copper rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday, having earlier hit a more than one-month low. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 14 points, to 5956, a 21.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.04 percent or 3.41 points to 7996.53 in early trade. (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)