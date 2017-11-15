FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to edge higher; NZ flat
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Long-persecuted Ahmadis fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Long-persecuted Ahmadis fear becoming election scapegoat
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2017 / 9:32 PM / in 7 hours

Australia shares set to edge higher; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set open marginally
higher on Thursday helped by a recovery in base metal prices,
while a drop in oil prices could exert pressure on energy
stocks. 
    Aluminium prices         ended up 1.2 percent and London
Metal Exchange (LME) copper rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday,
having earlier hit a more than one-month low.        
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 14 points, to 5956, a 21.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.6 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.04
percent or 3.41 points to 7996.53 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.