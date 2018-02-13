FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 9:42 PM / a day ago

Australia shares set to edge higher; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge
higher on Wednesday helped by strong metal prices and tracking
positive performance on Wall Street on Tuesday.
    Copper         on the LME climbed 2.3 percent while zinc
        ended up 2.6 percent on Tuesday, while stocks on Wall
Street ended the day up for a third straight session, buoyed by
technology majors Amazon          and Apple         .
           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent or 14 points to 5,807, a 48.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.6 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell as
much as 0.9 percent in early trade, dragged by Fletcher Building
Ltd         , which lost as much as 13.8 percent after flagging
a bigger loss for its buildings business in the 2018 fiscal
year.             
    
       

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)
