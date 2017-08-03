Australia shares set to edge lower, NZ flat

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Friday, under pressure from falling oil prices and mirroring Wall Street, where technology stocks weighed down the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes. Oil prices fell on Thursday, as cautious buying dried up after U.S. crude rose to near $50 a barrel, on concerns of high crude supplies from OPEC . The local share price index futures fell 0.02 percent, or 1 point, to 5,664, a 71.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed about 0.2 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.05 percent, or 3.5 points, at 7,750.25 at 2216 GMT. (Reporting by Binisha Ben in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)