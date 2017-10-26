FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 9:23 PM / Updated a day ago

Australia shares set to edge up; NZ rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to tick up
on Friday, inspired by an advance on Wall Street, while a Brent
crude close at heights not seen in over two years is seen
pushing energy stocks higher.
    Brent crude closed at a 27-month high on Thursday as the
market focused on comments from Saudi Arabia about ending a
global supply glut.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent or 10 points to 5,908, a 8.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
recovered from a drop to rise 0.2 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
    In a move to allow the government to ban foreign speculators
buying New Zealand existing homes, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
said on Thursday she would seek to renegotiate the Trans-Pacific
Partnership agreement in Vietnam in two weeks' time.
            

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

