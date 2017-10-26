Australia shares set to edge up; NZ rises

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to tick up on Friday, inspired by an advance on Wall Street, while a Brent crude close at heights not seen in over two years is seen pushing energy stocks higher. Brent crude closed at a 27-month high on Thursday as the market focused on comments from Saudi Arabia about ending a global supply glut. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 10 points to 5,908, a 8.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark recovered from a drop to rise 0.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. In a move to allow the government to ban foreign speculators buying New Zealand existing homes, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she would seek to renegotiate the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement in Vietnam in two weeks' time. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)