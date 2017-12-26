Australia shares set to gain at opening; NZ steady

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, buttressed by a surge in world oil prices. Oil prices soared on Tuesday to 2-1/2-year highs and U.S. crude touched $60 a barrel in light trading volume, boosted by news of an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline as well as voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 6,026 - a 43.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark also rose 0.2 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index were flat in early trade as gains in consumer staples stocks were largely negated by losses in the healthcare and real estate sectors. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)