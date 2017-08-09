FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares set to gain, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday
as material stocks are set to gain from strong commodity prices.
    Oil and gold prices climbed on Wednesday while Shanghai rebar steel futures
jumped over 2 percent to hover near the highest in four-and-a-half years, a
level reached earlier this week.                        
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.14 percent, or 8 points
to 5,705, a 60.66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.07 percent or 5.38
points to 7794.26 at 2206 GMT
    
       

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

