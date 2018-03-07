Australia shares set to inch up; NZ flat

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday, despite a poor run up from Wall Street but may see some pressure from BHP shares which are to trade ex-dividend. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 22 points, to 5,919, a 17-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.01 pct in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)