FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 7, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia shares set to inch up; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly higher on Thursday, despite a poor run up from Wall
Street but may see some pressure from BHP shares which are to
trade ex-dividend. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, or 22 points, to 5,919, a 17-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
dropped 1.01 pct in the previous session. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.