FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2017 / 10:17 PM / a month ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch
up on Monday, taking leads from Wall Street’s strong finish in
the previous session, though lower metal prices could weigh on
miners. 
    U.S. stocks indices reached record highs on Friday, with the
S&P 500 crossing 2,500 points as investors shrugged off the
latest missile test by Pyongyang.                 
    Steel futures in China posted their biggest weekly loss
since early June on Friday, while copper recorded its biggest
weekly price fall since March due to profit-taking.          
       
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.28
percent or 16 points to 5708, a 13.0-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.8 percent on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.10
percent to 7754.680 by 2206 GMT.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary
Milliken)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.