Australia shares set to open higher; NZ down

By Aditya Soni Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Friday, despite a decline in commodity prices and a weak lead from Wall Street where U.S. stock indexes slipped on expectations for another interest rate hike this year and new U.S. sanctions against North Korea. The local share price index futures rose 0.34 percent, or 19 points to 5,661, a 5.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Thursday. Iron ore futures in China fell almost 5 percent on Thursday due to oversupply concerns as near-term steel demand in the world's second largest economy looks to be at risk. Copper hit its lowest in over a month after the Federal Reserve raised expectations of a rate hike, boosting the dollar. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.06 percent to 7,790.840 by 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)