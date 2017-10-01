Australia shares set to open higher; NZ down

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen entering the first session of the last quarter of the year higher, tracking gains from Wall Street which finished higher in its previous session, and positive factory data out of China over the weekend. China, Australia's biggest trading partner, saw its manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace since 2012 in September, official Purchasing Managers' Index showed on Saturday. The local share price index futures was up 0.25 percent, or 14 points to 5,682, a 0.4 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had risen 0.2 pct on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.15 percent, or 12.08 pints to 7,918.32, at 2106 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)