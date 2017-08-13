FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Monday, weighed by miners, as base metal prices slumped
amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
    Chinese iron ore futures fell nearly 5 percent in a selloff
triggered by a sharp retreat in steel prices amid concerns the
Shanghai commodities exchange will lift margins on rebar
contracts to fight speculative trading.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent to 5638, a 55.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent on
Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.05
percent or 3.8 points to 7715.31 at 22:08 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

