January 24, 2018 / 9:47 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Thursday, taking their cues from Wall Street, where
stocks faltered after comments by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur
Ross hinted at action against China in a trade war.
    Nasdaq Composite         lost ground after the comments by
Ross     .
    Material stocks         are expected to weigh on the main
index, following iron ore futures in China, which fell overnight
          .
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3
percent or 19 points, a 72.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent
on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru, editing by Larry
King)
