Australia shares set to open lower; NZ slips

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge lower on Monday, on the back of weak oil and metal prices. Oil prices slid more than 3 percent on Friday on renewed concerns about rising crude supplies while three-month copper on the LME ended Friday down 1.3 percent, and aluminium at its lowest in seven weeks. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, or 28 points, to 5,724, a 114-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Friday. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell slightly in early trade with consumer staples and industrials weighing on it. Dairy firm a2 Milk Company Ltd was the biggest drag and was as much as 1.1 percent lower. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)