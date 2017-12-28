FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to remain flat at opening; NZ slips
Sections
Featured
India likens cryptocurrencies to 'Ponzi scheme', issues caution
Technology
India likens cryptocurrencies to 'Ponzi scheme', issues caution
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2017 / 9:13 PM / a day ago

Australia shares set to remain flat at opening; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
flat on Friday as tailwinds in the form of firm prices for oil
and metals are largely negated by muted trade in Wall Street
stocks.    
     U.S. stocks were little changed in light trading on
Thursday, as technology stocks continued to tread water and
offset gains in financials.     
    Oil prices edged up on Thursday, remaining near 2-1/2-year
highs after data showed strong Chinese demand for crude imports
and on increased U.S. refining activity, while benchmark copper
        hit its highest since January 2014.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent, or 5 points, to 6,041, a 47.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark added
0.3 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         meanwhile
fell as much as 0.1 percent in early trade on Friday, with the
health care and telecommunication services sectors influencing
the index's direction the most.

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine
Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.