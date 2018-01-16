FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 16, 2018 / 9:09 PM / a day ago

Australia shares set to slide on soft commodity prices; NZ climbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slide for a
second straight session on Wednesday, with material and energy
stocks leading the losses on a drop in base metal and oil
prices. 
    Base metals slipped on Tuesday with copper and nickel
hitting multi-week lows as a steadier dollar weighed, while oil
fell as Brent crude oil shed some of its recent gains.        
     
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5
percent, or 31 points, to 5961, an 87.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3
percent in early trade.

    

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.