FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 4, 2018 / 9:40 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Australia shares set to slip; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open the
week lower, tracking a substantially weaker finish from Wall
Street on Friday as fears of a tightening bond market in the
U.S. as well as rising bond yields had investors rapidly exiting
equities.
    Wall Street's three major indexes logged their biggest
weekly losses in two years on Friday. The S&P 500 and Dow saw
their worst weeks since early January 2016 while Nasdaq had its
worst week since early Feb 2016.    
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.1
percent or 65 points to 6,006, a 115.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.5 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped 1.5
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.