February 18, 2018 / 9:28 PM / a day ago

Australia shares set to slip; NZ falls slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slip mildly
at Monday's open, extending a loss incurred on Friday.     
    Australian share price index futures          fell about 0.1
percent, or 7 points, to 5,850, a 54-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark lost
0.1 percent on Friday.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
fell 0.1 percent in early trade, weighed on by materials and
health care stocks.
    The biggest drag on the index was Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Corp         , which slipped as much as 1.1 percent.
    
    
       

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian
Croft)
