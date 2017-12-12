FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to trade sideways; NZ flat
December 12, 2017 / 9:12 PM / a day ago

Australia shares set to trade sideways; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
flat on Wednesday with gains in financial stocks set to be
offset by weaker materials stocks.
    Financial stocks are expected to mirror their Wall Street
peers, while materials are set to fall on lower commodity
prices. 
    The local share price index futures          fell one point
to 6017.0, a 3.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by William
Maclean)

