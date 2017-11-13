Australia shares to be weaker at open; NZ gains

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday as commodity-related stocks are likely to be hurt by a weaker local currency and Royal Dutch Shell's said it would sell its entire stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd . Royal Dutch Shell on Monday initially said it would sell 71.6 million shares in Australia's largest independent oil and gas company, but later upsized its sale to 111.8 million shares worth a total of $2.7 billion before tax proceeds. The Aussie dollar was nearly 0.5 percent weaker against its U.S. counterpart at $0.7624 by 2119 GMT. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, or 22 points to 6012, a 9.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)