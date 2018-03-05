FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 9:15 PM / a day ago

Australia shares to bounce; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to snap
four straight sessions of losses and open higher on Tuesday,
tracking a jump in U.S. stocks as investors said they were
expecting President Donald Trump to back down on his threat to
impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
    Stocks across the globe rose after four days of declines,
with the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 higher as fears of a trade war
eased.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.1
percent, or 64 points, to 5,948, a 53-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.6 percent in the previous session. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3
percent in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
