Australia shares to edge higher, NZ flat

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains and on higher oil prices. Iron ore miners could face risks, however, as iron ore futures retreated on Wednesday after a three-day rise. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,692 - a 52.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.06 percent, or 4.69 points, to 7,743.62 at 2226 GMT. (Reporting by Binisha Ben; Editing by Peter Cooney)