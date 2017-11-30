Australia shares to edge up; NZ flat

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, taking cues from upbeat domestic economic news and a stronger finish on Wall Street. Business investment in Australia hit its highest in more than a year last quarter while approvals to build homes climbed to the strongest in eight months, data on Thursday showed, in promising signs for a pick-up in broader economic activity. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 hit a record closing high and the Dow broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time as investor bet that U.S. Republicans would pass a U.S. tax overhaul. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent or 21 points to 6,007, a 37.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)