March 6, 2018 / 9:26 PM / a day ago

Australia shares to move sideways before Q4 GDP, NZ opens flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to trade flat
on Wednesday, ahead of fourth-quarter gross domestic product
data due later in the day.
    A Reuters poll of analysts last week showed economists
expect GDP to have expanded 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.5
percent on year in the three months to Dec. 31. However, recent
soft indicators have prompted analysts to trim these
expectations to rises of around 0.5 percent and 2.4 percent,
respectively.             
    The local share price index futures          inched up 0.1
percent, or 3 points, to 5,957, a 5.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
up over 1 percent on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade. 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru
Editing by Hugh Lawson)
