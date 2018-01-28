FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 9:24 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia shares to open higher; NZ slightly down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Monday, led by financials, tracking Wall Street which
rose to closing records last week on strong earnings reports. 
    Boosted by the latest round of earnings, including those
from Intel          and AbbVie         , the three main U.S.
indexes climbed to record closing highs on Friday.     
    However, gains in the benchmark Australian index might be
capped by a weakness in materials stocks which could fall on
lower commodities prices.                   
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent or 30 points to 6,015, a 35-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
marginally lower on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent or 5.840 points to 8,305.580 in early trade.  
       

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)
