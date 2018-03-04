FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 4, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia shares to open higher; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to snap a
run of three sessions of declines and edge higher on Monday,
mirroring Wall Street which closed on an upbeat note in the last
session, and also driven by a jump in commodity and oil prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 12 points, to 5,924, a 4.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark lost
0.7 percent on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1 percent in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.