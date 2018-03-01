FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Australia shares to open lower; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower for a third straight session, tracking Wall Street's fall
overnight and also driven by declining commodity and oil prices.
    The local share price index futures          fell 48 points,
or 0.8 percent, to 5,914, a 59.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.7 percent lower on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
38.54 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,313.63 at 2108 GMT.    
       

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)
