Australia shares to open lower; NZ down

March 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower for a third straight session, tracking Wall Street's fall overnight and also driven by declining commodity and oil prices. The local share price index futures fell 48 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,914, a 59.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 38.54 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,313.63 at 2108 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)