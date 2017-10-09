FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open lower, NZ flat
October 9, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 8 days ago

Australia shares to open lower, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Tuesday, tracking a weaker lead-in from Wall Street as
gains in technology stocks were offset by lagging healthcare
stocks.
    The local share price index futures          fell 15 points
to 5,704.0, a 35.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.01
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)

