Australia shares to open lower, NZ flat

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, tracking a weaker lead-in from Wall Street as gains in technology stocks were offset by lagging healthcare stocks. The local share price index futures fell 15 points to 5,704.0, a 35.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.01 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)