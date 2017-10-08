Australia shares to open lower; NZ up

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drift lower on Monday tracking Wall Street, which slipped on Friday on weak jobs data, while a report stating North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile is expected to further hurt risk sentiment in the region. The U.S. Labor Department's closely watched jobs report on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls fell by 33,000 in September as hurricanes Harvey and Irma left displaced workers temporarily unemployed and delayed hiring. Tensions in the Korean peninsula continued to simmer as a Russian lawmaker who returned from a visit to Pyongyang was quoted by Russia's RIA news agency as saying North Korea was preparing to test a long-range missile that it believes can reach the west coast of the United States. In Australia, energy stocks are expected to come under further pressure from oil prices, which fell more than 2 percent on Friday on renewed oversupply concerns. The local share price index futures dipped 0.1 percent to 5,691 points, a 19.675-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose more than 1 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)