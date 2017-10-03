Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ down

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher at open on Wednesday as Wall Street ending on a strong note might boost sentiment, while a dip in oil prices, however, might pressure energy stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 15 points, to 5,694, a 7.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.105, or 8.34 points, lower at 7,925.08. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)