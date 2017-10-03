FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ down
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 14 days ago

Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
higher at open on Wednesday as Wall Street ending on a strong
note might boost sentiment, while a dip in oil prices, however,
might pressure energy stocks. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, or 15 points, to 5,694, a 7.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.5 percent lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.105,
or 8.34 points, lower at 7,925.08.

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.