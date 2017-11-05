FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares to open up; NZ flat
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Dark side of Saudi ambition
Middle East
Dark side of Saudi ambition
Only 1 in 7 Catalans see standoff ending in independence
World
Only 1 in 7 Catalans see standoff ending in independence
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2017 / 9:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia shares to open up; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
higher on Monday, after oil prices touched a two-year high in
the previous session and Wall Street moved higher.
    Oil prices rose on Friday, strengthening after U.S. rig data
suggested drilling in the United States would throttle back.
     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.26
percent, or 16 points, to 5,955, a 4.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.5 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.057
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; editing by Jason
Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.