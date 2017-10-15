Australia shares to open up; NZ flat

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher on Monday after oil prices closed at their highest level since Sept. 29 in the previous session and Wall Street moved higher. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 12 points, to 5,806, an 8.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.067 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)