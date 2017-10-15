FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open up; NZ flat
October 15, 2017

Australia shares to open up; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher
on Monday after oil prices closed at their highest level since
Sept. 29 in the previous session and Wall Street moved higher. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 12 points, to 5,806, an 8.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.3 percent on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.067
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
