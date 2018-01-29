Australia shares to track U.S. stocks lower; NZ flat

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slide on Tuesday, taking their cue from a lower finish on Wall Street, while a fall in commodities prices could lead to a weakness in materials stocks. The three main U.S. indexes retreated sharply on Monday from record levels last week, with the Dow falling more than 100 points, weighed down by Apple after a media report added to concerns about demand for the iPhone X. Meanwhile, Chinese iron ore futures fell to their weakest level in a month. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent or 27 points to 5,983, a 92.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.4 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 16.540 points or 0.2 percent to 8,311.050 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)