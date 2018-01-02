Australia shares to track Wall St higher; NZ rises

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen edging higher on Wednesday after a quiet entry into the year, with investors expected to take heart from Wall Street's strong start to 2018. Material stocks are likely to buoy the Australian market, riding on a rally in metal prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent or 8 points to 6,030, a 31.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent at 2117 GMT on its first day of trade in the new year. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)