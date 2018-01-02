FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to track Wall St higher; NZ rises
January 2, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia shares to track Wall St higher; NZ rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen edging higher
on Wednesday after a quiet entry into the year, with investors
expected to take heart from Wall Street's strong start to 2018.
    Material stocks are likely to buoy the Australian market,
riding on a rally in metal prices.              
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent or 8 points to 6,030, a 31.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark edged
0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent at 2117 GMT on its first day of trade in the new year.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth
Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
