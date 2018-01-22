FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018

Australia shares to track Wall Street higher; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to recover from
five straight sessions of falls on Tuesday, following Wall
Street which rose after U.S. senators struck a deal to end the
federal government shutdown.
    U.S. stocks advanced on Monday as each of Wall Street's main
indexes touched a record intraday level.         
    Strength in oil and base metal prices is seen supporting the
Australian materials sector.              
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent or 32 points to 5,970, a 21.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
to its weakest close since Dec. 7 on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru)
