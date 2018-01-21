FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Australia shares to track Wall Street higher; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday, snapping four straight sessions of losses, following
record highs on Wall Street.
    Wall Street rose on Friday, led by gains in consumer stocks,
with the S&P 500        and the Nasdaq         hitting record
closing highs.     
    Material stocks are expected to buoy the market, with metal
prices hitting multi-year highs.        
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent or 30 points to 6,005.8, a 25.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.2 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian
Croft)
