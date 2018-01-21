Australia shares to track Wall Street higher; NZ up

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, snapping four straight sessions of losses, following record highs on Wall Street. Wall Street rose on Friday, led by gains in consumer stocks, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record closing highs. Material stocks are expected to buoy the market, with metal prices hitting multi-year highs. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent or 30 points to 6,005.8, a 25.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)