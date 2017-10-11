Australia shares to trade sideways, NZ flat

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued start on Thursday, with financial stocks expected to tick down in line with their U.S. peers while materials are set for sparse gains through softening commodity prices. The local share price index futures fell 2 points to 5743.0, a 29.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)