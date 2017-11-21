FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares expected to open higher; NZ slightly up
#Financials
November 21, 2017 / 9:12 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Australian shares expected to open higher; NZ slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Wednesday, taking  their lead from a firmer finish on
Wall Street, while strong metals prices should lift miners. 
    U.S. stock indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, led by gains
in this year's top-performing technology sector.             
    Chinese rebar steel futures climbed almost 3 percent on
Tuesday, gaining for a second straight day on tighter supply and
expectations that demand from the world's top consumer would
bounce back when production curbs are lifted after winter.
            
    Local share price index futures          rose 0.3 percent or
18 points to 5,996, a 32.5-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent
on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.05
percent or 4.340 points to 8,092.820 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
